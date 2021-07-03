TN CM asks officials to ensure quality supply of commodities at ration shops

The CM also asked officials to speed up the process of issuing new family cards

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday chaired a meeting of officials of the Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department to review its functions.

In the meeting, Mr. Stalin instructed officials to ensure adequate and quality supply of essential commodities at ration shops and also to speed up the process of issuing new family cards.

According to an official release, he stressed the need for co-operatives to disburse loans to eligible borrowers from the self-help groups, small traders, disabled and women entrepreneur groups, who are seeking assistance during the pandemic.

The Chief Minister offered suggestions for digitisation of the public distribution system, bringing in the fair price shops operating under various departments under one department and shifting the fair price shops operating in rented spaces to own building.

He also discussed providing basic amenities to women staff, strengthening the warehouses, online monitoring of movement of paddy and addressing issues relating to errors in weighing of the goods sold.

Matters relating to disbursing of agriculture loans, jewel loans and providing farm inputs at subsidised rates through co-operatives were also discussed in the meeting.

I. Periyasamy Minister for Co-operation, R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Nasimuddin Additional Chief Secretary, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department and senior officials participated.