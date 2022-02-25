TN CM announces solatium for victims of fireworks unit blast

Special Correspondent February 25, 2022 11:34 IST

Special Correspondent February 25, 2022 11:34 IST

Families of the four killed will receive ₹3 lakh each from the CM’s Public Relief Fund

Families of the four killed will receive ₹3 lakh each from the CM’s Public Relief Fund

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condoled the death of four persons in a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Thuraiyoor in Thoothukudi district, and announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the families of each of the four persons killed in the incident. In a statement, Mr. Stalin said that the solatium would be granted from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). Kannan, 48, of Nalattinpudhur, Ramar, 42, of Eerachi, Jayaraj, 47, of Thottampatti and Thangavel, 43, of Kumarapuram were killed in the blast on Thursday. The blast occurred in one of the 45 sheds of the 25-year-old New Century Fireworks on Kovilpatti– Pasuvanthanai Road at 2.15 p.m. on Thursday, according to the police. The four were killed on the spot after the wall around the room shattered following the blast.



Our code of editorial values