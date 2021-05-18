TN CM announces solatium for chief judicial magistrate’s death

CHENNAI

18 May 2021 16:32 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday condoled the death of a District Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli and announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the death of CJM V.M. Neesh would be considered as a special case and the solatium would be granted from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

The CJM succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday night while he was undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital since May 1.