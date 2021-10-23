TN CM announces social justice committee headed by Suba. Veerapandian

The seven-member committee will monitor the education, employment and other sectors to see if social justice is being implemented properly, an official statement said

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced the formation of a seven-member social justice committee, headed by Dravidian ideologue Suba. Veerapandian.

Retired IAS officer K. Dhanavel, former Pro Vice Chancellor at Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Swaminathan Devadoss, poet Manushyaputhiran, A Jaison, an expert in Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Castes related legislations, economic expert R. Rajendaran and G. Karunanidhi, general secretary of the All-India Federation of Other Backward Classes Employees’ Association will be the other members.

The committee will monitor if social justice is being implemented properly in education, employment, postings, promotions and appointments across Tamil Nadu and make recommendations from time to time to the State government to take appropriate measures, an official statement said.

The principal secretary of the Social Reforms Department will be member secretary of the panel, the statement said.