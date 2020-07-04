T.N. CM announces new regulations for Chennai from July 6

CHENNAI

04 July 2020 17:51 IST

Only takeaways in hotels allowed; tea stalls, vegetable, provision stores can function from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced new regulations for areas covered by Chennai Metropolitan Police from July 6 till further orders.

Total lockdown in the city will come to an end on the midnight of July 5.

The Chief Minister said takeaways in hotels will be allowed to continue from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Deliverymen should have the identity card of their organisations.

Tea stalls can continue parcel service from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. Vegetable and provision stores will have the working time between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m..

Except malls, all showrooms and big textile and jewellery shops can function from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“As far as other activities are concerned, what was allowed prior to June 19 will be in place with rules and regulations,” Chief Minister said.