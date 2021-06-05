TN CM announces high-level committee to study impact of NEET and suggest alternative method

CHENNAI

The committee will study whether NEET has affected students on the fringes of society; suggest corrective measures if NEET has caused any harm and alternative ways and legal means for medical college admissions for all, a statement said

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced the constitution of a high-level committee headed by former judge of the Madras High Court Justice A.K. Rajan, to study the impact of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) on medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu.

“The committee will study whether NEET has affected students on the fringes of society; suggest corrective measures if NEET has caused any harm and alternative ways and legal means for medical college admissions for all, and its possible implementation,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Noted educationists and officials will be members of the high-level committee. “Tamil Nadu has the historical duty to uphold social justice and the State government is committed to taking measures to remove the effects of NEET,” Mr Stalin added.

He said educationists were of the opinion that NEET had severely affected students of rural areas, poor students from urban areas, government school students and those who studied in Tamil medium schools.

“The [erstwhile] DMK government led by Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) enacted a law for admission in medical colleges based on the marks scored in the class 12 examinations and the State government has launched many legal battles [on this front],” he recalled.