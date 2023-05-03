T.N. CM announces ex-gratia for families of those killed in Theni road accident

May 03, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each, to the families of six people killed in a road accident in Theni district on April 22, 2023. He further announced a financial aid of ₹50,000 each to those who were injured in the accident.

The accident took place when a van carrying a group of people from Palamadai village in Tirunelveli district, fell into a gorge while crossing Thondrimalai near Bodimettu in Theni district. They were en route to attend a wedding in Munnar in Kerala.

C. Valliammal (70) from Kalkurichi, A. Janaki (65) from Mela Palamadai, C. Perumal (58) from Palamadai, Sudha (25) from Kodiyankulam, S. Susindran (8) and S. Surendran (6) from Kalkurichi died in the accident. S. Seethalakshmi and P. Indirani, who were severely injured, are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Theni.

Expressing his deep condolences to the families of the deceased, Mr. Stalin said he had asked for the best care to be provided to the two recuperating in the hospital in Theni.