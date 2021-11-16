TN CM announces compensation for farmers; ₹300 crore for restoring roads, infrastructure

M.K. Stalin has announced compensation of upto Rs. 20,000 a hectare, as well as agricultural input supply for farmers including paddy seeds, compost, urea and fertilizer

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced compensation of up to ₹20,000 a hectare for crops that were cultivated during kuruvai, kar and sornavari seasons, and were ready for harvest before being completely damaged by the heavy rains that recently pounded various parts of the State.

To aid farmers whose samba crops have been damaged, Mr. Stalin also issued orders to officials to provide agricultural input supply valued at ₹6,038 a hectare, an official release said. The input supply would include 45 kg of paddy seeds for short-duration varieties, 25 kg of compost, 60 kg of urea and 125 kg of DAP fertilizer.

Mr. Stalin also issued orders for sanctioning a sum of ₹300 crore towards restoring roads and other civic infrastructure damaged due to the rains. Earlier in the day, a team of Ministers, led by Cooperation Minister I. Periasamy which visited the Cauvery delta districts to assess the damage caused by rains, submitted its report to the Chief Minister.

Before making the announcement, Mr. Stalin held detailed discussions with members of the team -- Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Law Minister S. Regupathy, Rural Development Minister K.R. Periakaruppan, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Minister for Youth Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Finance Secretary N. Muruganandam, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, Agriculture Secretary C. Samayamoorthy, Director of Agriculture A. Annadurai and Director of Disaster Management N. Subbaiyan were present during the meeting.