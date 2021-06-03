TN CM announces ₹5,000 incentive for 1.17 lakh police personnel

CHENNAI

The announcement was made in view of the service rendered by police personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced a cash incentive of ₹5,000 to over 1.17 lakh police personnel across the State, in view of their service rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the first and second wave, all frontline workers, including police personnel, have been working on the ground, even risking their lives. This is to recognise their essential services and to encourage them,” an official release said.

The CM has issued orders towards cash assistance of ₹5,000 to each of the 1,17,184 police personnel. Police personnel up to the level of Inspectors would be eligible to receive the cash incentive, it added.