Tamil Nadu

TN CM announces ₹5,000 incentive for 1.17 lakh police personnel

Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced a cash incentive of ₹5,000 to over 1.17 lakh police personnel across the State, in view of their service rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the first and second wave, all frontline workers, including police personnel, have been working on the ground, even risking their lives. This is to recognise their essential services and to encourage them,” an official release said.

The CM has issued orders towards cash assistance of ₹5,000 to each of the 1,17,184 police personnel. Police personnel up to the level of Inspectors would be eligible to receive the cash incentive, it added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2021 4:41:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-cm-announces-5000-incentive-for-117-lakh-police-personnel/article34717630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY