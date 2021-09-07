TN CM announces ₹5,000 aid for Vinayaka idol makers

The financial aid is being given in view of the government’s decision to ban public celebrations on Vinayka Chathurthi, the CM said

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who reiterated the government’s decision to ban celebrations of Vinayaka Chathurthi in public places in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced ₹5,000 as financial assistance for artisans making Vinayaka statues.

Also read: ‘Vinayaka Chaturthi public celebrations banned based on Home Ministry advice’

Responding to BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran, the Chief Minister said since the ban on public celebration of Vinayaka Chathurthi had affected 3,000 artisans, who made statues during the festival season, the government would give them ₹5,000 each. “This is in addition to the ₹5,000 given to 12,000 potters who cannot find a livelihood during the rainy season,” he said.

Pointing out that disease-control measures were in place only on the directions of the Union Home Ministry, Mr. Stalin said relaxations by the Kerala government during Bakrid and Onam had resulted in a steep increase in COVID-19 infections. “Even in Tamil Nadu the infection rate is not completely under control. It is on a roller coaster ride. One day there will be 50 more cases and the next day, they will come down. That is why we have banned all religious festivals till September 15,” he explained.

The Chief Minister said people could celebrate the festival at their houses and one should not misunderstand the government’s objective.