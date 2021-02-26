TN CM inaugurates ₹565 crore Mettur surplus water scheme

The CM also announced 24-hour three-phase power supply for farm pumpsets from April 1.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that 24-hour three-phase power supply for agricultural pumpsets would be provided from April 1.

Mr. Palaniswami, who inaugurated the ₹565 crore Mettur surplus water scheme here on Friday, said, “This is a government which fulfils the needs of farmers.” He added that three-phase power supply was very important for farmers and 24-hour power supply would be provided from April 1.

Listing the various schemes implemented for farmers, he said the AIADMK government had created a historic milestone by settling the Cauvery dispute. He added that it was his government that announced the delta region would be a protected agriculture zone. This was the only regime that had waived farm loans twice during a five-year term, he said. “Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa promised to waive off farm loans in the election manifesto during the 2016 elections, and it was done soon after she assumed charge. Now, considering the requests of farmers, farm loans to the tune of ₹12,110 crore in cooperative banks have been waived. About 16.44 lakh farmers would benefit through this,” he said.

“Mostly, requests made during the election period are included in the election manifesto by political parties. This is the only government which fulfils farmers’ requests before elections,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the surplus scheme has been a long-standing demand of farmers in the region to fill the dry lakes in the area with surplus water from the Mettur dam. The project has been implemented in a short period of time. The CM appreciated the efforts of K. Manivasan, secretary of the Public Works Department, District Collector S.A. Raman, former Chief Secretary K. Shanmugham and other officials for their efforts to expedite the project in a short period.

Mr. Palaniswami said that only 0.5 tmc of water is required to fill water in all the lakes and 214 cusecs of water would be lifted for 30 days.