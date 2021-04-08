City’s caseload crosses 10,000

1,459 fresh cases in Chennai, 3,986 in the State; 27,743 active cases

Tamil Nadu reported close to 4,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. A total of 3,986 people tested positive and 17 persons died in the State. The State’s tally of active cases stood at 27,743.

Chennai’s daily count continued to surge as 1,459 people tested positive, taking the city’s tally of active cases past 10,000.

Chengalpattu followed with 390 cases, while Coimbatore reported 332 cases.

Tiruvallur added 208 fresh cases. There were 141 cases in Tiruppur and 108 in Thanjavur.

The major contributors among other districts were Kancheepuram (96), Dindigul (94), Tiruchi (91), Salem (90), Cuddalore (70), Vellore (68), Villupuram (52), Ranipet (41), Tiruvannamalai (38), Tirupattur (25) and Kallakurichi (24). Only Perambalur reported fewer than 10 cases.

The fresh cases, which included 14 returnees, took the overall tally to 9,11,110. These included 2,767 in Coimbatore and 2,679 in Chengalpattu. Among the 17 fatalities, Chennai accounted for six deaths. There were two deaths in Chengalpattu and one each in Coimbatore, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Tiruchi. A 36-year-old woman from Coimbatore with morbid obesity admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on April 4 and died the next day due to bilateral bronchopneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Three of the deceased did not have co-morbidities. One of them was a 56-year-old man from Salem who was admitted to a private hospital in Salem on April 2 with complaints of fever and throat pain. He died on April 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. The State’s toll stood at 12,821.

A total of 1,824 people, including 556 in Chennai, were discharged in the State. This took the overall tally of people discharged till now to 8,70,546.

In the last 24 hours, 80,535 samples were tested. Till date, 2,01,73,626 samples were tested in the State.

32,251 vaccinated

On Wednesday, 65,764 persons, including 32,251 persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities and 30,113 senior citizens, were vaccinated in the State, taking the total to 34,00,857.

Vaccination was held in 4,114 sessions. Of the 65,764 persons, 1,603 healthcare workers, 1,423 frontline workers, 27,825 persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities and 26,136 senior received Covishield and 253 healthcare workers, 121 frontline workers, 4,426 persons with co-morbidities and 3,977 senior citizens received Covaxin, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

173 cases in U.T.

Puducherry recorded one more COVID-19 death, taking the overall toll to 687 while reporting 173 new cases on Wednesday. A 67-year-old man with co-morbidities, including diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at the IGMCRI.

The region-wise toll is Puducherry (554), Karaikal (77), Yanam (45) and Mahe (11). Puducherry accounted for 168 of the 173 new cases confirmed from 1,149 tests and Karaikal 5. No new cases were reported in Mahe and Yanam on Wednesday.

With 125 patients posting recovery, the active cases in the U.T. stood at 1,820. Of these, 453 were in hospitals and 1,367 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 6.88 lakh tests carried out to date by the Health Department, over 6.32 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated in the U.T. rose to 82,815 after 56 healthcare workers, 16 frontline workers and 465 members of the public took their first shot of vaccine.