T.N. Class 12 results | Virudhunagar regains top rank in overall pass percentage

May 08, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Last year, the district had missed the top spot by a whisker; 21,828 of the 22,308 students in the district passed; Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri said this was a tribute to the hard work of heads, teachers and students

The Hindu Bureau

Students and parents checking the class 12 exam results at a government school in Vellore. The board exam results in T.N. were declared on Monday | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C

Virudhunagar district has regained its dominance in the overall pass percentage in Class 12 board examinations, by securing the first position with 97.85% of the students, who had appeared for the exams, passing them.

Virudhunagar district is followed by Tiruppur at 97.79% and Perambalur a t97.59%.

Of the 22,308 students from 219 higher secondary schools in Virudhunagar district who sat for the examination, 21,828 students were successful, when the results were declared on Monday.

Virudhunagar district, which has a long tradition of getting top results in public examinations, had lost the first rank in 2022 by a whisker, and had stood second, with an overall pass percentage of 97.27%.

“With an improvement of 0.58% our students have brought back laurels to the district,” said Virudhunagar Chief Educational Officer, A. Gnanagowri, who has now been transferred to Chennai. Girls, with a pass percentage of 98.73, outshone the boys who were at 96.85% in the district. A total of 10,135 boys, of 10,465 and 11,693 of 11,843 girls have passed. 

Among the 219 higher secondary schools, 96 schools have produced centum results in the board examinations. Among them are 22 government schools, 44 matriculation schools, 26 aided schools, three self-financing and one Adi-Dravida Welfare School.

“The hard work of our heads of schools and teachers and the equally good efforts put in by the students have helped the district get back to the top rank,” Ms. Gnanagowri said. “With the HMs and teachers of the district already having the expertise in securing high pass percentages, we did not disturb them with any new methodologies in teaching; we only insisted on their getting better results,” the CEO said.

The results were periodically reviewed, and the needs of the schools were fulfilled then and there. “The vacancies in post-graduate teachers were filled up immediately through deputation so that the students did not suffer,” Ms. Gnanagowri added.

