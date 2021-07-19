TN Class 12 results declared, all 8.16 lakh students pass

For students who are not happy with these results as well as around 39,000 private candidates, the School Education Minister said that exams will be held either in September or October depending on the pandemic situation then

The final results for class 12 State Board students in Tamil Nadu were announced on Monday, and all 8.16 lakh students have passed. The board exams for these students, scheduled to be held earlier this year, were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Releasing the results, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the decision to cancel the exams was taken based on several stakeholder recommendations and the subsequent report prepared by the expert committee. The committee had come up with multiple methods to calculate marks and one was chosen.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that 50% weightage would be given to the class 10 public exam marks (average of the top three subjects); 20% to the class 11 public exam theory marks; and 30% to the class 12 practicals/internal marks for both practical and non-practical subject groups.

“33,557 students who had arrears in their class 11 results have also been declared as pass. We took into consideration the fact that they might not have been able to attempt the exams properly given the COVID-19 situation in March 2020,” the Minister said. The government wanted the students to have the results as soon as possible and this was facilitated at the earliest. “With both the class 10 and 11 exam marks already in the EMIS portal online, we were able to process the results quickly,” he added.

Of the 8.16 lakh students, 7.64 lakh students were from the general streams and 51,880 students were from the vocational stream.

39,679 students have scored between 551 marks to 600 marks and 1.63 lakh students have scored between 501 to 550 marks.

For students who are not happy with these results as well as around 39,000 private candidates, the School Education Minister said that exams will be held either in September or October depending on the pandemic situation then.

For a large part of the academic year, schools had remained shut for these students. Schools reopened for two months in January for senior classes alone but soon had to be shut in April owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and students were just about able to finish some revision exams and their board exam practicals.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has said that students will receive an SMS with their results and can also check their results online. The results can be accessed online at http://tnresults.nic.in, http://dge1.tn.nic.in, http://dge2.tn.nic.in and http://dge.tn.gov.in.