T.N. Class 11 exam results declared, 90.93% of students pass

May 19, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The results for the Class 11 public exams for students from State Board schools in Tamil Nadu were declared on Friday, May 19, 2023, with 90.93% of the 7.76 lakh students who took up the exams, passing. In 2022, 90.07% of students from Class 11 had cleared the exams.

Girls once again performed better than boys, with 94.36% of girls clearing the exams against 86.99% of boys.

The highest number of centums was in Accountancy, with 995 students securing a perfect score followed by 940 students securing centums in computer science.

Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage in the State, with 96.38% students clearing the exams. Erode and Coimbatore districts came second and third respectively, with pass percentages of 96.18% and 95.73% respectively.

While 1,792 private schools had all students clearing the exam, 162 government schools recorded a 100% pass percentage in the State. 88.98% of students with disabilities, and 86.40% of prisoners cleared the exams as well.

Students were sent their results via SMS, and can also check their marks at www.tnresults.nic.in