Tamil Nadu urban local body elections 2022: Highlights

Counting of votes for the urban local body elections commenced at 8 a.m. across the 10 southern districts of Tamil Nadu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party workers holding placards of party president and Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin, celebrate after the party’s victory in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai, on February 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections in 268 centres, commenced on February 22. Here are the highlights.:

3.15 pm

DMK leading in Kancheepuram and Tambaram corporations

The ruling DMK registered significant leads over its rivals in the elections to Tambaram and Kancheepuram Municipal Corporations, as of Tuesday afternoon. Both the corporations that were upgraded from Municipalities by the DMK government, are seeing DMK candidates leading in a majority of the wards.

The DMK candidates have won in 5 wards in the Tambaram corporation so far. In the Kancheepuram corporation the DMK has won wards 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 14. The opposition AIADMK has won in wards 3 and 11 and the PMK in ward 10.

3.00 pm

DMK alliance takes lead in Cuddalore and Villupuram regions

The DMK on Tuesday took a massive lead in the urban local bodies elections in Cuddalore district, winning 20 out of 24 wards for which results were declared. Polling took place across 45 wards in Cuddalore Corporation, six municipalities, and 14 town panchayats. About 1,994 candidates were in the fray for about 447 wards.

The party bagged 16 wards in Cuddalore Corporation. Its allies - the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) won two wards each. The AIADMK won three wards while the PMK won one.

2.50 pm

DMK puts up impressive show in Central TN

The DMK-led alliance is set to wrest control of the Tiruchi and Thanjavur Corporations, both held by the AIADMK previously, and was on course to gaining a majority in the two new Corporations of Karur and Kumbakonam too

2.30 pm

DMK’s sweet revenge in Western TN

Barely nine months after its humiliating defeat at the hands of the AIADMK in many Assembly constituencies in western Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK alliance was headed for a sweep in the urban civic polls in the region, as per available trends on Tuesday at noon.

In contrast to losing in all 10 Assembly seats in Coimbatore district last year, the DMK was leading in the civic polls held for the Coimbatore Corporation, seven municipalities and 33 town panchayats as of noon. The DMK and its allies won 11 of the 12 wards in Coimbatore Corporation and the AIADMK won only one ward.

2.00 pm

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading in Vellore, Gudiyatham, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Jolarpet in the urban local bodies election. R Ganga, 49, a transperson fielded by the DMK, won in ward 37 in Vellore Corporation.

1.00 pm round-up

DMK continues its winning streak

Candidates belonging to the ruling DMK continued their winning streak in the urban local body elections by securing 213 Municipal Corporation ward member posts, 960 Municipality ward member posts and 3,272 Town Panchayat ward member posts across the State by 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Of the 303 Municipal Corporation ward member posts, in which results were declared, the AIADMK won in only 38. The AIADMK candidates won in only 262 Municipality ward member posts and 915 Town Panchayat ward member posts.

The results were declared for 307 ward member posts in Corporations, 1,571 ward member posts in Municipalities and 5,405 ward member posts in Town Panchayats until 1 p.m.

1.40 pm

DMK sweeps Central region

The DMK was headed towards winning a majority in all four Corporations and most of the 23 municipalities and 71 town panchayats in the nine districts of the Central region as of Tuesday afternoon.

The DMK-led alliance is all set to wrest control of the Tiruchi and Thanjavur Corporations, both held by the AIADMK previously, and was on course to gaining a majority in the two new Corporations of Karur and Kumbakonam too.

1.30 p.m.

DMK leads in Coimbatore, in contrast to total washout last year

Barely nine months after its humiliating defeat at the hands of the AIADMK in many Assembly constituencies in western Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK alliance was headed for a sweep in the urban civic polls in the region, as per available trends on Tuesday at noon.

In contrast to losing in all 10 Assembly seats in Coimbatore district last year, the DMK was leading in the civic polls held for the Coimbatore Corporation, seven municipalities and 33 town panchayats as of noon. The DMK and its allies won 11 of the 12 wards in Coimbatore Corporation and the AIADMK won only one ward.

12.20 p.m.

Delay in counting of votes in Cuddalore

The counting of votes polled in 45 wards of Cuddalore Corporation was delayed by about 35 minutes on Tuesday as the key of the strong room was missing. After a search for the key ended in vain, the Returning Officer in consultation with political party representatives decided to cut open the lock.

12.12 p.m.

R. Ganga. | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C

R. Ganga (49) has become the first transgender person to win the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections so far. She secured 2,129 votes for the 37th ward of Vellore Corporation as a DMK candidate.

— D. Madhavan

12.10 p.m.

Indication of victory for DMK

Counting of votes for the urban local body elections which commenced at 8 a.m. across the 10 southern districts of Tamil Nadu at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, indicated that the ruling DMK and its allies are set to emerge victorious in many of the Corporation, Town Panchayat and Municipal wards. However, AIADMK leads in Sivakasi Corporation; and BJP opens account in Nagercoil Corporation.

12.07 p.m.

DMK heads for a sweep as per early leads

The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu has established early comfortable leads in the elections to the urban local bodies. The counting of votes is under way, and trends as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday indicated a sweep for the alliance, with the principal Opposition AIADMK being pushed to a distant second.

12.05 p.m.

‘Coimbatore Corporation election subject to further orders by the court’

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered that the result of the Coimbatore Corporation election shall be subject to further orders by the court on a writ petition that alleged that there was rampant distribution of cash to voters by almost all parties. The court also ordered a notice to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) and wanted to know about the action taken on the complaints.

12.02 p.m.

Arrangements made for peaceful counting of votes: Sylendra Babu

The Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Monday said all arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful counting of votes in the urban local bodies election on Tuesday.

He said a three-tier security with deployment of personnel from taluk police stations, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police has been made in all counting centres.

The counting will be held on Tuesday at 11 centres in Greater Chennai Police limits, four centres in Avadi police commissionerate, five in Tambaram police commissionerate and 259 in 37 other districts altogether in 279 centres acros the State.

11.59 p.m.

Counting of votes

The counting of votes polled during the urban local bodies elections, held on February 19, commenced at 8 a.m. on February 22. Arrangements were being made in all 268 counting centres across the State, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said on Monday.