TN civic polls | DMK’s uniform performance stands out

The DMK also emerged victorious in the Kongu-belt, which is considered to be the fortress of the AIADMK

The DMK also emerged victorious in the Kongu-belt, which is considered to be the fortress of the AIADMK

The massive victory of the DMK and its alliance in the urban local bodies elections highlights a new trend. While the elections to the local bodies invariably favoured the ruling party, what stands out this time is the uniform performance of the DMK across the state, leaving very little space for the Opposition. It has achieved such a feat despite Chief Minister M.K. Stalin opting virtual campaigning over touring the State. The Chief Minister had more than once clarified that COVID-19 regulations was the reason behind his decision.

“The achievements of the DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the nine months overshadowed all other factors that would normally play a role in local bodies elections. People voted for the continuation of the good schemes of the government,” said Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

The factors, Mr. Thennarasu referred to, include the clout of individuals attached to no political party and the popularity of candidates of the Opposition parties. “This time, these factors seem to have faded before the popularity of our Chief Minister,” he said.

To drive home the point, Mr. Thennarasu explained how the DMK was able to win in municipalities like Virudhungar, Rajapalayam and Kovilpatti and Sivakasi Municipal Corporation that had not favoured the party in the last 40 years.

“The last time we won Paramakudi Municipality was in 1969. Now we have won it. We have swept Kariappati town panchayat and Mannankinaru panchayats without yielding a single seat to others. It is indeed a new trend,” he said.

The DMK’s also snatched the Kongu-belt from the clutches of the AIADMK. Considered as the fortress of the AIADMK, the region disappointed the DMK in a big way in the Assembly elections. Mr. Stalin has reversed the trend in the local body elections.

“The fantastic victory reflects the change of mind of the people in Kongu region. They felt bad that they had not voted for such a performing Chief Minister in the Assembly elections. The performance of the Chief Minister secured the victory,” said Karthikeya Senapathy, secretary, environment wing of the DMK.

He felt there was large-scale corruption in local bodies during the AIADMK regime that introduced centralised procurement. “We are not able to get the funds from the Centre for the development of local bodies. People know the DMK government will make a difference,” Mr. Senapathy said.