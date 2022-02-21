T.N. civic polls: Counting of votes to commence on Feb. 22
State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar chaired a virtual meeting to review the arrangements made
The counting of votes polled during the urban local bodies elections, held on February 19, is set to commence at 8 a.m. on February 22. Arrangements were being made in all 268 counting centres across the State, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said on Monday.
TNSEC Commissioner V. Palanikumar chaired a virtual meeting in the Commission premises on Monday to review the arrangements in counting centres, including the installation of CCTVs, deployment of security personnel, electricity supply and other requirements.
The meeting also discussed the arrangements for counting postal ballots, ensuring COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, declaring election results at the earliest and uploading the details of the results online, issuing Certificate-27, arranging the first meeting of elected representatives on March 2, among others.
TNSEC Secretary A. Sundaravalli, Commissioner of Town Panchayats R. Selvaraj, Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah and senior officials were present in the meeting. Collectors took part virtually.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.