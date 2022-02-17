T.N. civic polls: Bridle is in your hands, vote for AIADMK, leaders appeal on the last day of electoral campaign

The DMK, if elected, would only exhibit a tyrannical rule, say Panneerselvam, Palaniswami

On Thursday, the last day of the electoral campaign for elections to the urban local bodies, the AIADMK appealed to the electorate to weigh the nine-month rule of the DMK government before casting their votes. If the DMK candidates were elected to the urban local bodies, they charged, they could be feudal lords and would only exhibit a “tyrannical rule”, going by their past record.

“Only if an appropriate bridle is used for the DMK government, they could be kept under control and Tamil Nadu could be made into a peaceful haven,” the AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a joint statement.

They charged that there were “numerous instances of violence, unruliness and rowdyism” by the DMK party workers during its nine-month rule.

“Think about Puratchi Thalaivi Amma [late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa] and the government that followed her path. The AIADMK government would be the government of every single person in Tamil Nadu and a true people’s government,” they appealed to the people to recall how the AIADMK partymen were as mayors, municipal chairpersons and presidents of town panchayats in the past.

Referring to the assurances over NEET, gold jewel loans, education loans, a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for womenfolk, ₹100 subsidy for cooking gas cylinders, farm loans, reduction in fuel prices made by the DMK, the AIADMK leaders charged, “The DMK is cheating people since they have four more years.”