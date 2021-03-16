TN child protection commission seeks expediting of probe into murder of boy in Bargur

The remains of the child were found at the foothills of Malleswaram in a remote village in early February, in what officials believe was a possible human sacrifice case

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has sought a status report on the unsolved murder of a 10-year-old boy, whose remains were found in early February this year.

The tortured remains of the body of the boy, who was unidentified, were found at the foothills of Malleswaram in a remote village in Bargur in February. The body was spotted by locals residents. The boy was found with his head tonsured, mouth stuffed with chilli powder, burns on the body and attired in new clothes, alluding to a possible human sacrifice. While the crime scene was investigated with the help of a sniffer dog, the investigation has failed to turn up any leads for the police.

A month after the crime, the police are yet to make any headway in the case and secure the offenders. Taking cognisance of the case, and expressing concern over the gravity of the crime, V. Ramaraj, Member, SCPCR has called for a status update on the crime from the district police and also from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Ramaraj said this case is being closely monitored by the SCPCR. “This is a grave crime but the culprits are yet to be secured and brought to book. I’ve spoken to the SP (Superintendent of Police) for a status update. I’ve also instructed the district child protection office to closely monitor the case,” he said.

According to Dr. Ramaraj, grave crimes such as this should be cracked at the earliest and the criminals brought to book, which is the only deterrent against such crimes against children. The SCPCR member has urged the police to grant special attention to the case and expedite its solving.

As of date, there have been no missing children complaints in any of the local police stations that could be of the victim.

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has also been asked to give an interim report on the status of the police case and directed to closely monitor the case, coordinating with the police.