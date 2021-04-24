Tamil NaduCHENNAI 24 April 2021 01:22 IST
Comments
T.N. Chief Secy. takes part in meet with PM
Updated: 24 April 2021 01:22 IST
Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on Friday took part in a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the steps being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.
DGP J.K. Tripathy, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan were also present.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...