T.N. Chief Secretary urges district collectors to intensify monitoring of drinking water

September 10, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has instructed District Collectors to intensify surveillance and monitoring of the quality of drinking water supplied to the people in the state.

His letter follows the recent incident of water contamination that resulted in hospitalisation of several people and loss of a life.

Recalling the recognition accorded to Tamil Nadu as the best-performing State among those with up to 60% functional household tap connections (FHTC) coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Mr Meena said the recent incident of water contamination and pollution was deeply concerning and called for immediate action.

He also urged the collectors to take prompt measures that included identification and repair of damaged and leaky pipelines and protection of overhead tanks and reservoirs. “Ensure that overhead tanks and ground level reservoirs are well protected, and no trespassing takes place,” he stressed.

Mr Meena also wanted the district collectors to identify and address sources of pollution around water pipelines, tanks, and ground-level reservoirs. Making a strong case for regular cleaning and disinfection, the Chief Secretary said overhead tanks and ground-level reservoirs must be cleaned regularly using bleaching powder to maintain water quality.

He also recommended chlorination, enhanced quality surveillance, utilisation of field test kits and involvement of women Self-Help Group (SHG) members who have been provided with field test kits to conduct water quality tests. “Ensure that adequate training is given to them and they are actively engaged in taking and testing water samples. Launch a coordinated effort with the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to conduct extensive sampling and testing of water quality, “he said.