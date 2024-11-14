ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Tiruvannamalai car and Deepam festivals

Updated - November 14, 2024 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu government’s Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on Thursday reviewed the arrangements made in view of the car festival in Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on December 10 and the Deepam festival on December 13.

During the meeting, the CS reviewed the arrangements being made over ensuring public transport, supply of drinking water, medical support, and other amenities for the benefit of devotees. Authorities were adviced to operate additional bus and mini bus services. They were asked to take steps towards operating additional train services, an official release said.

The senior officials from the Home, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), Transport, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Health and Family Welfare and Public Departments, and officers from various wings of the police department and Tiruvannamalai district administration participated.

