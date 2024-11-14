 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Tiruvannamalai car and Deepam festivals

Updated - November 14, 2024 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu government’s Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on Thursday reviewed the arrangements made in view of the car festival in Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on December 10 and the Deepam festival on December 13.

During the meeting, the CS reviewed the arrangements being made over ensuring public transport, supply of drinking water, medical support, and other amenities for the benefit of devotees. Authorities were adviced to operate additional bus and mini bus services. They were asked to take steps towards operating additional train services, an official release said.

The senior officials from the Home, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), Transport, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Health and Family Welfare and Public Departments, and officers from various wings of the police department and Tiruvannamalai district administration participated.

Published - November 14, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.