TN Chief Secretary gets another three-month extension

K. Shanmugam, Chief Secretary   | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The Centre on Wednesday extended the services of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam for another three months till January 31, 2021.

An official communication from Delhi to authorities in the Tamil Nadu government said that the Centre has approved the extension of the services of the officer between November 1 this year and January 31, 2021.

The Hindu had last week reported that the Tamil Nadu government has approached the Centre for approving the extension of the services of the Chief Secretary yet again.

The 1985-batch IAS officer assumed charge as the Chief Secretary on June 30, 2019 and was set to retire in July this year initially. Following a request from the Tamil Nadu government, the Union Department of Personnel & Training had in June extended his services till October 31 this year.

