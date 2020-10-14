TN Chief Secretary gets another three-month extension

The Centre on Wednesday extended the services of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam for another three months till January 31, 2021.
An official communication from Delhi to authorities in the Tamil Nadu government said that the Centre has approved the extension of the services of the officer between November 1 this year and January 31, 2021.
The Hindu had last week reported that the Tamil Nadu government has approached the Centre for approving the extension of the services of the Chief Secretary yet again.
The 1985-batch IAS officer assumed charge as the Chief Secretary on June 30, 2019 and was set to retire in July this year initially. Following a request from the Tamil Nadu government, the Union Department of Personnel & Training had in June extended his services till October 31 this year.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath