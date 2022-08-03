Tamil Nadu

TN Chief Secretary directs Collectors to ban practice of beating ‘thandora’

Revenue officials in Salem district issue flood alert to through the beating of thandora on August 9, 2018. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI August 03, 2022 16:28 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 16:28 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, on Wednesday, directed all District Collectors to ban the practice of beating ‘’thandora’ pointing out that science and technology had advanced and it was possible to take important messages to every nook and corner by installing loudspeakers on vehicles and spreading the messages.

Mr. Irai Anbu said the practice of beating ‘thandora’ was still prevalent in some places and that he was saddened to see the practice being continued as was pointed out by social activists.

The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to strictly ban the practice and to take action on those who defy the ban. 

