TN Chief Secretary directs Collectors to ban practice of beating ‘thandora’

Revenue officials in Salem district issue flood alert to through the beating of thandora on August 9, 2018. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

August 03, 2022 16:28 IST

Chief Secretary Irai Anbu issues the order citing advancement of science and technology to facilitate mass communication

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, on Wednesday, directed all District Collectors to ban the practice of beating ‘’thandora’ pointing out that science and technology had advanced and it was possible to take important messages to every nook and corner by installing loudspeakers on vehicles and spreading the messages. Mr. Irai Anbu said the practice of beating ‘thandora’ was still prevalent in some places and that he was saddened to see the practice being continued as was pointed out by social activists. Advertisement Advertisement The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to strictly ban the practice and to take action on those who defy the ban.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.