TN Chief Secretary directs Collectors to ban practice of beating ‘thandora’
Chief Secretary Irai Anbu issues the order citing advancement of science and technology to facilitate mass communication
Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, on Wednesday, directed all District Collectors to ban the practice of beating ‘’thandora’ pointing out that science and technology had advanced and it was possible to take important messages to every nook and corner by installing loudspeakers on vehicles and spreading the messages.
Mr. Irai Anbu said the practice of beating ‘thandora’ was still prevalent in some places and that he was saddened to see the practice being continued as was pointed out by social activists.
The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to strictly ban the practice and to take action on those who defy the ban.
