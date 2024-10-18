T.N. Chief Secretary bats for regular meetings with govt. employee associations for grievance redressal

Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, N. Muruganandam, has instructed Secretaries of all the departments in the State to conduct meetings with representatives of government employees on a regular basis to redress their grievances and find solutions to their problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to all the heads of departments dated October 15, the Chief Secretary said the representatives of government employees to be invited to such meetings “should be only from the Associations recognized by the Government of Tamil Nadu”. He advised that guidelines framed in a June 2001 G.O. in this regard be followed.

Subjects to be discussed at the meetings should relate to the welfare of government employees that could be redressed and issues and grievances purely of local importance, he said. “Policy matters such as relaxation of rules, revision of scales of pay, sanctioning of posts, etc., need not be placed before the meetings..,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives who attend these meetings were entitled to get Travelling Allowance and Daily Allowance, and their absence shall be treated as duty, Mr. Muruganandam said. Matters that have to be placed before the Tamil Nadu Government Civil Services Joint Council and Joint Civil Services District Council need not be taken up in the meetings.

The Secretaries are to conduct these meetings in the second week of January and July, and the heads of departments should conduct the meetings in the second week of January, April, July, and October of every year. The minutes of the meetings are to be sent to the Secretaries to the government and copies to the Human Resources Management Department.

“Secretaries to Government should review the reports of the Heads of Departments and submit the draft review to the Chief Secretary. Secretaries concerned should submit the copy of the minutes of the meeting conducted by them to the Chief Secretary to Government, with a copy marked to the Human Resources Management Department,” he said.

The Human Resources Management (Inspection) Department should watch the functioning of the quarterly meetings conducted by the heads of departments at the time of inspection of the offices of the heads of departments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.