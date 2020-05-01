Tamil Nadu

TN Chief Minister’s Relief Fund gets over ₹300 crore

The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund in Tamil Nadu has received ₹145.48 crore in the last 10 days of April and the total contribution to the fund till date stands at ₹306.42 crore.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami thanked everyone who has contributed to the fund including corporates, NGOs and the general public. He also thanked the government employees who have contributed one-day’s salary to the fund, totaling ₹110 crore.

According to an official release, the following corporates and organisations have contributed to the fund int he last ten days. Ashok Leyland and Hinduja Leyland - ₹2.75 crore, Annamalai University - ₹1.65 crore, V.R. Venkatachalam - ₹1.01 crore, T.V.S. Chakra Ltd ₹1 crore, AIADMK MLA’s one month salary ₹97.65 lakh, Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd ₹62 lakh.

These were among the top donors. A number of organisations donated around ₹50 lakh and many companies and individuals have donated around ₹10 lakh each. Besides, various corporates and organisations have also donated medical equipment, PPE and masks, it said.

