TN Chief Minister’s mother cremated at native village in Salem district

SALEM

13 October 2020 11:35 IST

Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his brother Govindhan, performed the final rites at the pyre bed set along the banks of the Cauvery river

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami's mother K. Thavasayi Ammal, who died late on Monday night, was cremated along the banks of the Cauvery river in Salem district on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Palaniswami and his brother Govindhan, performed the final rites at the pyre bed set along the banks of the Cauvery at their native village Siluvampalayam, in Edappadi, here.

Thavasayi Ammal was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and she breathed her last at a private hospital in Salem. Mr .Palaniswami reached Salem by road in the early hours of Tuesday and the cremation was done by around 9 a.m.

State Cabinet ministers P. Thangamani, V. Saroja, M.R. Vijayabhaskar, K.A. Sengottaiyan, K.C. Karuppannan, S.P. Velumani and K.T. Rajenthra Balaji, ADGP, Law and Order, Rajesh Das, and senior government officials paid their respects.

Village residents and AIADMK cadre took part in the funeral procession in large numbers.