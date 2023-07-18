ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Chief Minister wants Tasmac shops to be run without any complaints: Minister Muthusamy

July 18, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - ERODE

The Minister for Prohibition, S. Muthusamy said Tasmac trade unions would soon be invited for talks to resolve their problems.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributing loans to women self help groups at Collectorate in Erode on July 18, 2023. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) and MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan (right) are seen. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

 

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy, who is additionally holding the portfolios of excise, prohibition and molasses, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has asked the department to solve various problems in Tasmac. 

Addressing the media at Collectorate here on Tuesday, the Minister said there are various issues, including sale of liquor bottles at higher price, space crunch in the functioning of Tasmac shops and workers issues.

“Mr. Stalin wants Tasmac shops to be run without any complaints and has asked the department to solve the problems,” he added. The Minister said various studies are being conducted to study the root cause of the problems. “We have asked opinions from media persons also. But only criticism keeps coming,” the Minister added that Tasmac trade unions would soon be invited for talks to resolve their problems. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Erode East MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan flagging off a rally as organised to observe Tamil Nadu Day in Erode on July 18, 2023. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (right) and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) are seen. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Mr. Muthusamy said the process of floating tender for bars attached to Tasmac shops will be done only after the court verdict and pointed out that selling liquor bottles at higher price has been controlled. “If there are issues, complaints can be lodged,” he added. 

At a function held at the Collectorate, the Minister presented bank loan cheques to 28 self help women groups to the tune of ₹ 2.31 crore. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and officials were present. As part of observing Tamil Nadu Day, an awareness rally was also held while a special photo exhibition was also inaugurated within the Collectorate premises. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US