T.N. Chief Minister wants Tasmac shops to be run without any complaints: Minister Muthusamy

July 18, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy, who is additionally holding the portfolios of excise, prohibition and molasses, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has asked the department to solve various problems in Tasmac.

Addressing the media at Collectorate here on Tuesday, the Minister said there are various issues, including sale of liquor bottles at higher price, space crunch in the functioning of Tasmac shops and workers issues.

“Mr. Stalin wants Tasmac shops to be run without any complaints and has asked the department to solve the problems,” he added. The Minister said various studies are being conducted to study the root cause of the problems. “We have asked opinions from media persons also. But only criticism keeps coming,” the Minister added that Tasmac trade unions would soon be invited for talks to resolve their problems.

Mr. Muthusamy said the process of floating tender for bars attached to Tasmac shops will be done only after the court verdict and pointed out that selling liquor bottles at higher price has been controlled. “If there are issues, complaints can be lodged,” he added.

At a function held at the Collectorate, the Minister presented bank loan cheques to 28 self help women groups to the tune of ₹ 2.31 crore. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and officials were present. As part of observing Tamil Nadu Day, an awareness rally was also held while a special photo exhibition was also inaugurated within the Collectorate premises.