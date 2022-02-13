T.N. Chief Minister Stalin writes to PM Modi on the arrest of fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

February 13, 2022 18:06 IST

Today, 12 fishermen have been apprehended; such incidents are causing deep distress to people, he says in the letter

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and sought for immediate measures to ensure their release.

“I wish to bring to your immediate attention the repeated instances of intimidation and attack on fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy. Today, yet another incident has been reported and twelve fishermen from Rameswaram have been apprehended. Such incidents are happening with alarming regularity, causing deep distress to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said in the letter.

The fishermen had ventured out for fishing from Rameswaram base in two mechanised fishing boats on 12. 02. 2022. They were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of 13. 02. 2022 and taken to Talaimannar. This is the third such incident in two weeks and 41 fishermen, six fishing boats are in their Navy’s custody, Mr. Stalin noted.

These repeated arrests and harassment have caused a sense of insecurity in Tamil Nadu’s fishermen community, particularly in the Palk Bay area, and have adversely affected their livelihoods, he said.

Mr. Stalin said it was extremely vital to find a lasting solution to the vexatious and long-pending issue through collaborative efforts of the Union and State governments. As a preliminary step, consultations may be initiated to convene bilateral talks, he suggested.

“As the COVID-19 situation has eased, I request you to press for the resumption of deliberations through the Joint Working Group Meeting (JWG) immediately. Further, talks between the fishermen of the two countries may also be facilitated to ease the tension in the area. I also urge you to take immediate steps to expedite the release of 41 fishermen from Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin said.