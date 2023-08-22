T.N. Chief Minister Stalin launches Green Fellowship programme

August 22, 2023 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched the Chief Minister’s Green Fellowship Programme (CMGFP) at the Secretariat and met the 40 Green Fellows selected for the programme.

The scheme was announced in the Assembly as part of the 2021-22 Budget demand for the Department of Environment and Climate Change. The selection process started in March this year.

Apart from 40 fellows, one programme lead and four research associates were selected by the Institute of Energy Studies at Anna University, the knowledge partner for the programme.

The programme was “designed to provide a platform to passionate young individuals who are committed to environmental conservation, renewable energy, biodiversity protection, and other aspects of sustainable living”.

The programme not only underscores the government’s commitment to a greener future but also underlines the pivotal role the youth can play in shaping policy, an official release said.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said a schedule has been prepared for the first month, which will include orientation with the district authorities. “The Fellows will work with the District Green Committees and learn about their functions. They will also be introduced to the three missions of the State — Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission, and Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission.” They will identify and compile key environmental and climate action projects in progress in their respective districts, apart from networking with other stakeholders such as NGOs, educational institutions, and agricultural welfare associations.

The Fellows will learn about each mission in depth. “For example, under Green Tamil Nadu Mission, every district has 10 to 15 nurseries. The Fellows will work with forest officers to understand them,” said Ms. Sahu. She said that after the first month, the Fellows would have to submit a feedback report of all their learnings. Following this, they would be allocated fortnightly tasks. “These could be tasks involving the Meendum Manjappai scheme or the nurseries etc.,” she added.

Apart from the 38 Fellows assigned to each district, two of them will work at the Project Management Unit (PMU) at Anna University’s Climate Studio. “The two Fellows at the PMU will put together evaluations from the others,” said Ms. Sahu.

Speaking about the PG Diploma in Climate Change and Sustainability the Fellows will receive from Anna University on successful completion of the programme, Ms. Sahu said, “This is a big thing as every industry, every company may need a sustainability officer soon.” During the programme, each Fellow will receive a stipend of ₹60,000 a month and an allowance of ₹15,000 for travel within their respective districts.