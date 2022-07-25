Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin greets India’s 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin greets India’s 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 25, 2022 12:33 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 14:57 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated President Droupadi Murmu, who assumed office on Monday. He also wrote a letter to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

In his greetings to the President, Mr. Stalin said: “I wish to congratulate you on your election as the President of India. Your election conveys and strengthens the nation’s trust in democracy and in the principle of inclusiveness. I am sure that the nation would stand to benefit from your services as the President of this great country and I wish you all the very best.”

The Chief Minister, in his letter to Mr. Kovind, said: “I write this to congratulate you on the successful completion of your term as the President of India. On this occasion, I wish to recall your gesture of accepting my invitation to grace the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly during August 2021. I take this opportunity to thank you for all the support you have extended for the State as the President of the country. I am sure that the country would continue to benefit from you rich experience and I wish you good health and peace.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Greets Ramadoss

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin extended birthday greetings to PMK founder S. Ramadoss

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...