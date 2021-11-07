TN Chief Minister Stalin announces two-day holiday for schools in four districts

Stalin said authorities were using high power pumps to remove water from waterlogged areas in over 500 areas.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a two-day holiday for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram districts due to severe rains and the forecast for more rains over the next two days. He also requested people with plans to travel to Chennai to postpone their travel by two or three days.

Mr. Stalin was speaking to reporters after visiting the Disaster Management Control Room following his visit to a number of flood-affected areas to monitor the relief process.

The Chief Minister said he had ordered officials to ensure people get relief materials, remove water from residential localities. He said NDRF team, police and fire personnel were working in coordination round the clock to carry out rescue and relief operations. Mr. Stalin said officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation too were working round the clock.

Mr. Stalin said Chennai witnessed extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours with rain of over 20 cms. 10 other districts — Karur, Tiruvallur, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Erode — too recorded over 20 cms of rainfall, he said. He said four NDRF teams had been deployed to Madurai and Chengalpet districts.

He said authorities were using high power pumps to remove water from waterlogged areas in over 500 areas. “People are also being moved to safe locations. 160 relief camps are ready in Chennai. 44 are already in operation and food is being provided there,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said over 50,000 food packets had been distributed in Chennai and this would continue. He further added that he had ordered officials to fix fallen electricity poles and fix potholes on priority. “It is also my request to the people to avoid waterlogged areas for safety reasons,” he said.

On accusations by the AIADMK of the DMK government being unprepared, Mr. Stalin said some were making accusations for political gains. “Everyone knows what happened at Chembarambakkam in their regime. I don’t want to go into all that now. When we got information about the rains, under my leadership and the Chief Secretary, we advised district collectors to make necessary arrangements on Saturday itself,” he said.

On the waterlogging in Chennai and surrounding districts, he said it was due to severe rainfall in a very short period of time. “After we came to power, we immediately started clearing the storm water drains and took action on the canals in the delta regions. In the last 10 years, they [AIADMK] did not do anything. We started working once we came to power. We are 50% satisfied with our work, the remaining 50% we are working and will be done soon,” he said.