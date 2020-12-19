T.N. Chief Minister Palaniswami to launch poll campaign from Edappadi today

Salem

19 December 2020 05:49 IST

He will offer prayers at Sendraya Perumal temple first

Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi. K.Palaniswami on Friday said that he would be launching his campaign for the 2021 Assembly election from Salem on Saturday.

Mr. Palaniswami held discussions on poll preparations with AIADMK functionaries from the Salem rural district unit at the party office. “I would be starting the election campaign at my constituency Edappadi after offering prayers at Sendraya Perumal temple in Periyasoragai, Mettur,” he told mediapersons. “Since I have to visit other places, I would not be able to visit the constituency often. Hence, considering the request from party cadres, I would be launching party’s election campaign from here,” he said.

Lorry strike

To a question on the strike announced by Lorry Owners’ Federation, Mr. Palaniswami said, “Transport Minister has already clarified in this regard. It is a Central government scheme [installing GPS] and permission has been granted to install devices from six other companies based on their request. We are only implementing a direction from Centre.” He added that quality devices have to be installed and assembled devices will not be acceptable. The Chief Minister said that he would be drawing the Centre’s attention to the hike in domestic gas prices.

Advertising

Advertising

AIIMS issue

On the allocation of land for the AIIMS in Madurai, Mr. Palaniswami said, “The State government has provided all details regarding the land and the Centre has not accepted it yet. A pipeline was passing through the identified land and the Centre had requested 22 acres additionally for that purpose. That too has been acquired.”

As far as State government is concerned, land has been handed over as per the norms and respective Central officials have just to accept it after completing procedures, he said and that the officials could not visit due to the pandemic.