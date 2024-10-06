GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin refuses to meet LDF rebel Kerala MLA PV Anvar

Asked about reports that Mr Anvar had written to Mr Stalin expressing his desire to join the DMK, the sources said he could have written a letter, but the Chief Minister had not received it.

Published - October 06, 2024 02:52 pm IST - Chennai

B. Kolappan
LDF rebel Kerala MLA P.V. Anvar. File

LDF rebel Kerala MLA P.V. Anvar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin refused to meet P.V. Anvar, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rebel MLA from Kerala, who has raised allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his political secretary P. Sasi and other senior police officers.

“He sought an appointment with Mr Stalin. But the Chief Minister politely refused to meet him. The DMK has a good rapport with the CPI(M) and Mr Pinarayi Vijayan. A meeting with Mr Anvar will not augur well for the DMK’s alliance with the Left parties in Tamil Nadu,” sources in the know of the development said on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

Asked about reports that Mr Anvar had written to Mr Stalin expressing his desire to join the DMK, the sources said he could have written a letter, but the Chief Minister had not received it. Mr Anvar, backed by the CPI(M), was elected from Nilambur constituency in Malappuram.

However, in the past, the DMK had inducted communist leaders into the party. K. Subbu, a communist leader, joined the DMK and was elected to the state Assembly. He, Duraimurugan (currently DMK general secretary and Minister), and the late Rehmankhan made a mark in the Assembly when MGR was the Chief Minister. Later, Tiruppur Govindasamy, the CPI(M) floor leader, joined the DMK after he was removed from his position.

