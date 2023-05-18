ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Chief Minister lays foundation for museum in Tiruneveli to showcase Porunai artefacts

May 18, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The museum is being established following the carbon-dating analysis of paddy found in a burial urn in Sivakalai, which dated it to 1155 BCE; it will showcase artefacts found from archaeological excavations in Adichanallur, Korkai and Sivakalai

The Hindu Bureau

The foundation stone for the museum was laid by the CM through video-conferencing | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, May 18, 2023 laid the foundation stone through video conferencing, for the ‘Porunai’ museum to come up in Tirunelveli district at a cost of ₹33.02 crore.

The construction of the museum was announced by Mr. Stalin in the Assembly in September 2021. The announcement came in the backdrop of the findings of the carbon-dating analysis of paddy found in a burial urn in Sivakalai, which dated it to 1155 BCE and thereby indicated that the Porunai (Thamirabarani) civilisation may be 3,200 years old.

ALSO READ
A golden civilisation beckons from underground at Adichanallur

According to a press release issued by the government, the museum will showcase the artefacts found from the archaeological excavations in Adichanallur, which is considered the cradle of Tamil civilisation, Korkai, which was the port of the Pandya kings during the Sangam era, and Sivakalai, which belonged to the Iron Age.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The land for the museum, measuring 13.02 acres, was identified at the Melapalayam-Reddiarpatti hills, in Kulavanigarpuram village, Palayamkottai taluk. The museum, spanning a total area of 55,000 square feet, will have separate blocks for Adichanallur, Korkai and Sivakalai, apart from an administrative building. The buildings will reflect the architectural style of the region.

ALSO READ
‘We are committed to promoting the rich heritage of Tamils; ₹5 crore allotted for excavations every year’, says CM Stalin

The release recalled how findings of the excavations have established that Korkai was a flourishing port even before 8th century CE. Similarly, the bronze and gold artefacts excavated from Sivakalai and Adichanallur have showed the economic and social stature of the people who lived there, it said.

During the event, Mr. Stalin also released a book, Tamilnaatu Panpattu Marabugal - Pudukkottai region (Tamil Nadu’s Cultural Traditions - Pudukkottai region), authored by K. Rajan, V.P. Yathees Kumar, Muthukumar and Paul Durai based on archaeological evidence and brought out in two volumes by the Department of Archaeology.

Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu, who also handles the Department of Archaeology, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments Department K. Manivasan, and Director (full additional charge) of Department of Archaeology S.R. Gandhi were present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US