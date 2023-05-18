T.N. Chief Minister lays foundation for museum in Tiruneveli to showcase Porunai artefacts

May 18, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, May 18, 2023 laid the foundation stone through video conferencing, for the ‘Porunai’ museum to come up in Tirunelveli district at a cost of ₹33.02 crore.

The construction of the museum was announced by Mr. Stalin in the Assembly in September 2021. The announcement came in the backdrop of the findings of the carbon-dating analysis of paddy found in a burial urn in Sivakalai, which dated it to 1155 BCE and thereby indicated that the Porunai (Thamirabarani) civilisation may be 3,200 years old.

According to a press release issued by the government, the museum will showcase the artefacts found from the archaeological excavations in Adichanallur, which is considered the cradle of Tamil civilisation, Korkai, which was the port of the Pandya kings during the Sangam era, and Sivakalai, which belonged to the Iron Age.

The land for the museum, measuring 13.02 acres, was identified at the Melapalayam-Reddiarpatti hills, in Kulavanigarpuram village, Palayamkottai taluk. The museum, spanning a total area of 55,000 square feet, will have separate blocks for Adichanallur, Korkai and Sivakalai, apart from an administrative building. The buildings will reflect the architectural style of the region.

The release recalled how findings of the excavations have established that Korkai was a flourishing port even before 8th century CE. Similarly, the bronze and gold artefacts excavated from Sivakalai and Adichanallur have showed the economic and social stature of the people who lived there, it said.

During the event, Mr. Stalin also released a book, Tamilnaatu Panpattu Marabugal - Pudukkottai region (Tamil Nadu’s Cultural Traditions - Pudukkottai region), authored by K. Rajan, V.P. Yathees Kumar, Muthukumar and Paul Durai based on archaeological evidence and brought out in two volumes by the Department of Archaeology.

Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu, who also handles the Department of Archaeology, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments Department K. Manivasan, and Director (full additional charge) of Department of Archaeology S.R. Gandhi were present on the occasion.