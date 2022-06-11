T.N. Chief Minister inaugurates two flyovers in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter June 11, 2022 19:56 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the flyovers from the Secretariat in Chennai via video conferencing on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

One was built at the Ramanathapuram-Sungam junction and another at the Goundanpalayam junction

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated two flyovers in Coimbatore — one at the Ramanathapuram-Sungam junction and another at the Goundanpalayam junction — via video conferencing on Saturday. An official statement said road connectivity and maintenance of roads to rural areas was essential for the growth of farming, industry, trade and tourism. “The four-lane flyover built at the Ramanathapuram-Sungam junction for ₹230 crore is 3.15 km long. The flyover is expected to ease traffic in the six junctions around the flyover and will reduce transit time and road accidents,” the statement said. Similarly, the 1.17-km flyover built at the Goundampalayam junction for ₹60 crore is expected to ease traffic at the Goundanpalayam and Nallampalayam junctions and will make travel easy for outgoing traffic from Coimbatore to Mettupalayam, Connoor, Ooty, Gudalur and Mysore.



