TN Chief Minister hands over Tamil Chemmal Awards to scholars

Of the 37 awardees for 2019, the CM handed over the awards to 19 of them in the Secretariat in Chennai

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami honoured 19 Tamil scholars with Tamil Chemmal Awards in the Secretariat on Tuesday, as part of Tamil Nadu Day celebrations.

Of the 37 awardees for 2019, the CM handed over the awards to 19 of them in the Secretariat in Chennai.

Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officers were present.