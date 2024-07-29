ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Chief Minister hands over award to transperson, inaugurates new buildings

Published - July 29, 2024 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State-level Transgender Award was instituted in 2020 to encourage transpersons for eminent work towards the welfare of the community

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over the Transgender Award to Sandhiya Devi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday handed over an award to Sandhiya Devi, a transperson, in recognition of her efforts taken towards the welfare of transpersons.

As a villisai (a folk art form) enthusiast, Ms. Devi has been teaching the art to help them earn a livelihood. An official release said she had borne the education expenses of a Class IX student and had adopted an eight-year old child with special needs. Ms. Sandhiya Devi, hailing from Kanniyakumari district, was chosen for the award for 2024. The award carries a cheque for ₹1 lakh and a citation. The State-level Transgender Award was instituted in 2020 to encourage transpersons for eminent work towards the welfare of the community.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated four projects for Aavin that have been implemented at a total cost of ₹43.61 crore, an official release said. He also laid the foundation stone for an animal feed factory to be established at M. Podayur in Cuddalore district.

He also virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed at a total cost of ₹71.94 crore for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. He also flagged off 391 new vehicles procured at a total cost of ₹43.61 crore for the department.

Ministers Duraimurugan, I. Periasamy, E.V. Velu, P. Geetha Jeevan, R. Gandhi, C.V. Ganesan, T. Mano Thangaraj, and T.R.B. Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials were also present.

