GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Chief Minister hands over award to transperson, inaugurates new buildings

The State-level Transgender Award was instituted in 2020 to encourage transpersons for eminent work towards the welfare of the community

Published - July 29, 2024 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over the Transgender Award to Sandhiya Devi on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over the Transgender Award to Sandhiya Devi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday handed over an award to Sandhiya Devi, a transperson, in recognition of her efforts taken towards the welfare of transpersons.

As a villisai (a folk art form) enthusiast, Ms. Devi has been teaching the art to help them earn a livelihood. An official release said she had borne the education expenses of a Class IX student and had adopted an eight-year old child with special needs. Ms. Sandhiya Devi, hailing from Kanniyakumari district, was chosen for the award for 2024. The award carries a cheque for ₹1 lakh and a citation. The State-level Transgender Award was instituted in 2020 to encourage transpersons for eminent work towards the welfare of the community.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated four projects for Aavin that have been implemented at a total cost of ₹43.61 crore, an official release said. He also laid the foundation stone for an animal feed factory to be established at M. Podayur in Cuddalore district.

He also virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed at a total cost of ₹71.94 crore for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. He also flagged off 391 new vehicles procured at a total cost of ₹43.61 crore for the department.

Ministers Duraimurugan, I. Periasamy, E.V. Velu, P. Geetha Jeevan, R. Gandhi, C.V. Ganesan, T. Mano Thangaraj, and T.R.B. Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials were also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.