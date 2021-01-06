TN Chief Minister dares Stalin to open debate on corruption charges

Referring to the earlier DMK government as “scam kings”, Mr. Palaniswami said he was ready for a debate

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday challenged DMK president M.K. Stalin to take part in a debate with him over the corruption charges he has levelled against the AIADMK government.

Addressing an election campaign at Anthiyur on Wednesday, the CM said that Mr. Stalin had submitted a list detailing corruption charges against the government to the TN Governor. “Where did corruption happen? I am ready for a debate and he should take part in the debate without any speaking notes,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that DMK government was the only government in the country that was dismissed by the Centre on charges of corruption. “They (DMK) committed a rice scam, Veeranam scam and pesticide scam in a scientific manner,” he said. Mr. Palaniswami said that the 2G spectrum scam had rocked the entire world and “these scam kings” were now criticizing the AIADMK government.