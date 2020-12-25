TN Chief Minister condoles Tho. Paramasivan’s death

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death of noted Tamil scholar and historian Tho. Paramasivan terming it a huge loss to his family, other Tamil scholars and to Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami recalled that the Tamil scholar had taught in Dr. Zakir Husain College in Ilayankudi, Thiagarajar College in Madurai and also served as the head of the Department of Tamil in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli.

Scholar Paramasivan was a multidimensional personality, who was a professor, writer and also a public speaker, Mr. Palaniswami said and pointed out that his book Alagar Koil has been immensely helping in studies on temples.