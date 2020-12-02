TN Chief Minister announces solatium for man who died in accident in Villupuram district

The man was killed after strong winds led to the collapse of a shamiana, eventually electrocuting him

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a financial aid of ₹10 lakh to the family of a man, who was killed in an accident after strong winds led to the collapse of a shamiana, eventually electrocuting him, in Villupuram district.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death and said a sum of ₹4 lakh would be granted from the State Disaster Response Fund and another sum of ₹6 lakh would be granted from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The victim was D. Saravanan of Gengavaram village in Gingee Taluk of Villupuram district.

The CM had earlier announced financial aid of ₹10 lakh to families of each of the four persons, who died due to Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall between November 25 and 26.