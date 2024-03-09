GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Chief Minister announces new house for Madurai P.Chinnapillai under Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme

According to media reports, she had complained about not being allocated a house under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme, though she was given an assurance, says an official statement

March 09, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
P. Chinnapillai, social worker

P. Chinnapillai, social worker | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday said a new house would be provided to Padma awardee Madurai P. Chinnapillai, under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme announced in the State Budget for 2024-25 and the construction will begin this month.

Ms. Chinnapillai, a social worker, was presented the Stree Shakti Puraskar Award by the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to media reports, she had complained about not being allocated a house under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme, though she was given an assurance, an official statement pointed out.

After hearing the news, the Chief Minister instructed the District Collector to take appropriate measures to provide a new house to Ms. Chinnapillai. In addition to the one cent housing site already provided, she would be given patta for 380 square feet of land in Pillucheri, the release said.

Meanwhile, BJP State president K. Annamalai alleged that the DMK government was politicising the Central government scheme and blamed the State government for the delay. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the responsibility of identifying the beneficiary and executing the project rests with the State government, he said. Only after several follow-ups with the Collector, Ms. Chinnapillai claimed that one cent of land was allocated to her (though it was not sufficient) and there has been no progress in the allocation of funds ever since in the last two years, Mr. Annamalai said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.