T.N. case count surpasses 50,000

CHENNAI

17 June 2020 23:45 IST

Daily tally touches 2,000 for the first time; infections in Chennai cross 35,000-mark

Tamil Nadu recorded an all-time high of 2,174 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Wednesday, taking its overall tally beyond the 50,000-mark. With 48 more fatalities, the State’s death toll reached 576, while 842 persons were discharged from hospitals.

The daily case tally crossed the 2,000-mark for the first time in the State. The total number of positive cases climbed to 50,193*. Of the fresh cases, which included 805 women and two transpersons, Chennai accounted for 1,276 infections. With this, the city’s overall tally crossed the 35,000-mark.

A total of 27,624 persons have been discharged from hospitals across the State till date, while the number of active cases stands at 21,990.

Wednesday also saw a significant increase in the number of samples tested. The government bulletin pointed out that for the first time, the daily figure had crossed 25,000, as 25,463 samples were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 7,73,707 samples have been tested in the State so far.

Among the 48 persons (38 in government hospitals and 10 in private hospitals) who succumbed to the infection, three were in their 20s. A 21-year-old man with anaplastic ependymoma was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on June 6. He died on June 14 due to factors including cardiopulmonary arrest, septic shock, COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 24-year-old man with post-nephrectomy status was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on June 13, and died on Tuesday due to factors including uremic encephalopathy. A 25-year-old man with newly diagnosed diabetes died at RGGGH on Tuesday due to factors including cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 30-year-old man with Down Syndrome was admitted to RGGGH on June 12. He suffered from atrophic left kidney, chronic kidney disease and hypokalemic quadriparesis and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. He died on June 16 due to factors including cardiopulmonary arrest.

Thirty-eight of the deceased had co-morbidities. The Health department included the death of a 41-year-old man at a private hospital in Chengalpattu that had occurred on June 3 in Wednesday’s bulletin.

The number of indigenous COVID-19 cases continued to increase in many districts across the State. Chengalpattu added 162 cases, taking its tally to 3,271. The total number of cases climbed to 2,037 in Tiruvallur, which recorded 90 new infections. There were 68 cases in Ranipet, 63 in Cuddalore, 61 in Kancheepuram, 47 in Tiruvannamalai and 43 in Thoothukudi. Madurai reported 27 cases, while Villupuram had 18 cases.

A total of 80 persons who had returned from abroad and other States to Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19. This included 38 persons who had returned from Maharashtra.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)